Left Menu

Uniting India Through Literary Heritage: Sahityotsav 41st Edition

Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized India's cultural richness and diversity at the Sahityotsav 41st edition. The festival showcases India's literary heritage, features lectures from renowned writers, and includes panel discussions on varied literary forms. The event also celebrates notable playwrights and the LGBTQ community's contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:03 IST
Uniting India Through Literary Heritage: Sahityotsav 41st Edition
  • Country:
  • India

The 41st edition of the Sahitya Akademi's Sahityotsav, a festival celebrating India's rich literary heritage, was inaugurated by Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday. The minister highlighted the nation's diverse cultural tapestry, which threads through its many languages, dialects, cuisines, and identities.

Throughout the six-day festival, a range of activities including lectures, panel discussions, and cultural performances will take place. Eminent writers and poets like Mamang Dai, Sanjoy Hazarika, and Akhil Katyal will offer insights into India's varied literary scene. The event underscores how literature has historically united India's diverse cultures.

The festival will also observe the birth centenaries of Hindi playwright Mohan Rakesh and Malayalam playwright Omcherry NN Pillai. Other highlights include discussions on writings from the northeast, tribal communities, and the LGBTQ community, emphasizing the inclusive nature of India's literary tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025