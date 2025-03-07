Left Menu

'The Way Home' Renewed for Fourth Season on Hallmark+: A Family Drama Triumph

Hallmark+ has renewed the beloved multi-generational family drama series 'The Way Home' for a fourth season. The series features stars like Andie MacDowell and Chyler Leigh, and is crafted by a talented mother-daughter team. Hallmark faced past backlash from fans over its streaming platform switch, but quickly reversed the decision.

The popular family drama 'The Way Home' will return for a fourth season on Hallmark+, as confirmed by Deadline. This decision extends the show's journey beyond its third season finale today, with a new chapter expected in 2026.

Created by Heather Conkie and Alexandra Clarke, along with Maryl Reed, the series has captivated audiences with its masterful storytelling. Samantha DiPippo from Hallmark Media praised the creators for their exceptional narrative craft, which combines family drama, romance and mystery.

Last year, a decision to migrate the show from cable to Hallmark+ met with initial resistance from viewers, who objected to potential extra costs. The platform quickly reverted the decision after considering fan feedback.

