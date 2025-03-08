Left Menu

Aamir Khan's Brave Gamble: Reflecting on 'Lagaan' and Its Legacy

Bollywood icon Aamir Khan discusses the risks and fears associated with making the 2001 film 'Lagaan.' Despite warnings from industry peers about its potential failure, the film became a critical and commercial success. Khan also reflects on his hit comedy 'Andaz Apna Apna' and his parenting philosophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 09:34 IST
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan delves into the risky venture that was the 2001 period drama 'Lagaan', revealing industry skepticism from figures like scriptwriter Javed Akhtar about its box office prospects. Yet, defying expectations, the film secured an Oscar nomination and proved a resounding success.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Khan recalled the trepidation he faced, and director Ashutosh Gowarikar's confidence in the film's story. Despite initial fears, the film's journey, marked by memorable elements like Amitabh Bachchan's voice-over, showcased Khan's ability to channel fear into creativity.

Khan also highlighted his experiences with 'Andaz Apna Apna', a comedy that later achieved cult status. Reflecting on his career, parenting style, and upcoming projects, Khan emphasizes the pursuit of personal goals over competition, advocating for genuine passion over mere success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

