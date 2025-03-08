Aamir Khan's Brave Gamble: Reflecting on 'Lagaan' and Its Legacy

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan delves into the risky venture that was the 2001 period drama 'Lagaan', revealing industry skepticism from figures like scriptwriter Javed Akhtar about its box office prospects. Yet, defying expectations, the film secured an Oscar nomination and proved a resounding success.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Khan recalled the trepidation he faced, and director Ashutosh Gowarikar's confidence in the film's story. Despite initial fears, the film's journey, marked by memorable elements like Amitabh Bachchan's voice-over, showcased Khan's ability to channel fear into creativity.

Khan also highlighted his experiences with 'Andaz Apna Apna', a comedy that later achieved cult status. Reflecting on his career, parenting style, and upcoming projects, Khan emphasizes the pursuit of personal goals over competition, advocating for genuine passion over mere success.

(With inputs from agencies.)