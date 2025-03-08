Checkmate for Change: Vaishali's Inspiring Women's Day Takeover
Chess player R Vaishali took over PM Narendra Modi's social media on International Women's Day to deliver a message encouraging women to pursue their dreams. She shared her chess journey and the importance of family support. PM Modi also highlighted government efforts empowering women through various schemes and programs.
Chess player R Vaishali seized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media spotlight on International Women's Day, delivering a compelling message to women worldwide: follow your dreams. Her journey, beginning at age six, underlines the value of persistence and family support in achieving success.
Vaishali, sister of chess grandmaster Praggnanandhaa, emphasized the critical role of encouragement from parents and the influence of inspiring mentors like Vishwanathan Anand. Moreover, she pointed to India's advancing support for female athletes, offering enhanced training and opportunities.
Reaffirming his commitment to women's empowerment, PM Modi previously promised to share his digital platforms with women leaders across fields. This initiative continues to provide inspiring figures like Vaishali a global platform to motivate others.
(With inputs from agencies.)
