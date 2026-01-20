Left Menu

Britain Weighs Australian-Style Social Media Ban to Shield Children

The UK is contemplating implementing an Australian-style social media ban for children, aiming to safeguard their mental health from the relentless allure of digital platforms. The Labour government is evaluating various proposals to restrict access and considering more stringent age-verification measures.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to protect children from online dangers, Britain is considering adopting an Australian-style ban on social media for minors. Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed concerns over children's exposure to endless scrolling and anxiety induced by social media.

The Labour government is currently reviewing evidence from across the globe on the potential effectiveness of such bans and any necessary implementations. Australian insights could be pivotal, given the country's recent unprecedented move to restrict social media access for those under 16.

Further safeguarding plans include a ban on AI nudification tools and addressing compulsive screen habits. The government also plans to release new screen time guidelines for children, reinforcing their commitment to online safety.

