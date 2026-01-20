Britain Weighs Australian-Style Social Media Ban to Shield Children

In a bid to protect children from online dangers, Britain is considering adopting an Australian-style ban on social media for minors. Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed concerns over children's exposure to endless scrolling and anxiety induced by social media.

The Labour government is currently reviewing evidence from across the globe on the potential effectiveness of such bans and any necessary implementations. Australian insights could be pivotal, given the country's recent unprecedented move to restrict social media access for those under 16.

Further safeguarding plans include a ban on AI nudification tools and addressing compulsive screen habits. The government also plans to release new screen time guidelines for children, reinforcing their commitment to online safety.