Controversy Erupts over Removal of Sikh Religious Leaders

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has condemned the SGPC's decision to remove two Jathedars from their posts, calling it an act of vengeance. The SGPC appointed a new Jathedar for Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib amid political and religious tensions. Many leaders criticized the action as politically motivated.

In a surprising turn of events, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has openly criticized the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for removing two Jathedars from key Sikh religious positions, labeling the move as an act of retaliation. The action has sparked significant controversy across political and religious circles.

The SGPC, responsible for managing gurdwaras, removed Giani Raghbir Singh from the prestigious Akal Takht Jathedar role and Giani Sultan Singh from Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib. Giani Kuldeep Singh Gadgaj has been appointed as the new Jathedar of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib and will temporarily oversee the Akal Takht.

Political leaders, including Mann, have expressed their concerns over what they perceive as the politicization of religious institutions. Many have condemned the dismissals, emphasizing the need for clear separation between religious leadership and political agendas.

