Oscar Nominee 'Anuja': A Journey Beyond Winning

The 2025 Oscars saw the short film 'Anuja' earn a nomination in the Live Action Short Category, leaving its creators grateful for the recognition it garnered. Though 'Anuja'—a film supported by Priyanka Chopra and produced by Guneet Monga—did not secure the win, Monga expressed immense pride in reaching the top five worldwide. 'Anuja's journey is truly a commendable achievement, the producer emphasized in her conversation with ANI.

Directed by Adam J. Graves, 'Anuja' unfolds a poignant narrative, focusing on a young girl working with her sister in a garment factory, confronting choices that will shape her destiny. Monga, known for her previous Oscar-winning projects 'The Elephant Whisperers' and 'Period: End of Sentence', finds joy in the nomination and what it represents for Indian cinema. She sees opportunities expanding for women in film, both in India and the United States.

Meanwhile, Monga is taking strides with Women in Film India, an initiative supported by several foundations aimed at bridging skill development gaps. As the 25th International Indian Film Academy Awards unfold in Jaipur, celebrating India's cinematic impact globally, Monga reflects on a future that bridges dreams with new chapters in filmmaking.

(With inputs from agencies.)