Left Menu

Lazzt-E-Lucknow: A Culinary Celebration of Royal Flavours in Mumbai

Mumbai welcomes Lazzt-E-Lucknow, a new dining destination offering authentic Nawabi cuisine. Inaugurated by Dr. Ramdas Athawale, the launch was attended by celebrities and food lovers. Founders Sangeeta and Gaurav celebrate its opening and partnership with Narendra and Preeti Gupta, offering traditional dishes in a regal setting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 13:54 IST
Lazzt-E-Lucknow: A Culinary Celebration of Royal Flavours in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

The city of Mumbai experienced a touch of regal charm as 'Lazzt-E-Lucknow' opened its doors in Andheri West, bringing the opulent tastes of the Nawabs to the city's culinary scene.

The grand opening, inaugurated by Honourable Minister Dr. Ramdas Athawale, saw an enthusiastic response from celebrities, food aficionados, and dignitaries alike, marking the restaurant's debut as a notable addition to Mumbai's gastronomic landscape.

With a menu boasting traditional Awadhi dishes like Galouti Kebabs and Nihari, Lazzt-E-Lucknow offers patrons an authentic taste of royal heritage, set within an elegantly designed space that reflects the essence of Lucknowi culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025