Lazzt-E-Lucknow: A Culinary Celebration of Royal Flavours in Mumbai

The city of Mumbai experienced a touch of regal charm as 'Lazzt-E-Lucknow' opened its doors in Andheri West, bringing the opulent tastes of the Nawabs to the city's culinary scene.

The grand opening, inaugurated by Honourable Minister Dr. Ramdas Athawale, saw an enthusiastic response from celebrities, food aficionados, and dignitaries alike, marking the restaurant's debut as a notable addition to Mumbai's gastronomic landscape.

With a menu boasting traditional Awadhi dishes like Galouti Kebabs and Nihari, Lazzt-E-Lucknow offers patrons an authentic taste of royal heritage, set within an elegantly designed space that reflects the essence of Lucknowi culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)