Breaking Barriers: Women Soaring in Aviation

On International Women's Day, three remarkable women shared their impactful journeys within India's aviation sector. Despite distinct backgrounds, each has defied stereotypes and risen to significant heights in this male-dominated field.

Barnali Vishwakarma, who left her infant at home to return to her career, now excels as an executive at Airport Operations Control Staff. Her story highlights the delicate balance between ambition and motherhood.

Captain Juhie Chettri, the first pilot from Sikkim, broke barriers by transforming her childhood dream into reality, while Nivedita Dubey managed major crises during her tenure and became the first woman regional executive director at the Airport Authority of India's eastern region.

(With inputs from agencies.)