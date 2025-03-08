Breaking Barriers: Women Soaring in Aviation
This article highlights the inspiring stories of three women who have made significant strides in India's aviation sector. Despite diverse backgrounds and challenges, they have achieved notable successes, proving that women can excel in this traditionally male-dominated field. They shared their stories during International Women's Day celebrations.
- Country:
- India
On International Women's Day, three remarkable women shared their impactful journeys within India's aviation sector. Despite distinct backgrounds, each has defied stereotypes and risen to significant heights in this male-dominated field.
Barnali Vishwakarma, who left her infant at home to return to her career, now excels as an executive at Airport Operations Control Staff. Her story highlights the delicate balance between ambition and motherhood.
Captain Juhie Chettri, the first pilot from Sikkim, broke barriers by transforming her childhood dream into reality, while Nivedita Dubey managed major crises during her tenure and became the first woman regional executive director at the Airport Authority of India's eastern region.
(With inputs from agencies.)