Sonakshi Sinha Ventures into Telugu Cinema with 'Jatadhara'

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is set to debut in Telugu cinema with the film 'Jatadhara', a supernatural thriller alongside actor Sudheer Babu. Directed by Venkat Kalyan, the announcement was made by Zee Studios on International Women's Day. Sinha was last seen in 'Kakuda', currently streaming on ZEE5.
Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha is making her Telugu film debut with the supernatural thriller 'Jatadhara', starring alongside renowned actor Sudheer Babu.
The film is directed by Venkat Kalyan, acclaimed for his work on 'Cheddi Gang Tamasha' (2023). On International Women's Day, production house Zee Studios announced Sinha's involvement, featuring the film's poster on their Instagram.
Sinha's most recent project was 'Kakuda' with Riteish Deshmukh, now available on the streaming platform ZEE5.
