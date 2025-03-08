Sonakshi Sinha Ventures into Telugu Cinema with 'Jatadhara'

Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha is making her Telugu film debut with the supernatural thriller 'Jatadhara', starring alongside renowned actor Sudheer Babu.

The film is directed by Venkat Kalyan, acclaimed for his work on 'Cheddi Gang Tamasha' (2023). On International Women's Day, production house Zee Studios announced Sinha's involvement, featuring the film's poster on their Instagram.

Sinha's most recent project was 'Kakuda' with Riteish Deshmukh, now available on the streaming platform ZEE5.

(With inputs from agencies.)