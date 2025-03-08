Left Menu

Chandigarh University Triumphs at National Youth Festival

Chandigarh University clinched the Overall Championship Trophy at the 38th Inter University National Youth Festival-2024-25 by winning 24 medals, including 11 golds. The university excelled across various competitions, demonstrating its cultural prowess, and became the only private institution in India to achieve this feat three times in five years.

Updated: 08-03-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 15:42 IST
Continuing its impressive streak, Chandigarh University secured the Overall Championship Trophy at the 38th Inter University National Youth Festival-2024-25. Organised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), the event witnessed CU bagging 24 medals, including 11 golds, demonstrating excellence in 28 competitions, amongst over 2400 students from 148 universities across India.

Chandigarh University set itself apart by capturing first place across multiple competitions including Procession, Cartooning, and Folk Dance. This outstanding performance secured its position as the only private university in India to win AIU's Overall Trophy thrice in five years. The university's focus on holistic cultural development has evidently borne fruit.

Expressing pride in the students' performances, officials from Chandigarh University attributed their success to the dedication of students and supportive faculty. The university has also allocated a substantial budget to foster talent in arts and culture, aiming to nurture emerging artists and securing scholarships for over 150 students annually based on talent.

