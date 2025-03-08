Dramatic Stand: Man Scales Big Ben with Palestinian Flag
A man scaled the famous Big Ben tower in London, carrying a Palestinian flag, prompting a significant emergency response. Police, firefighters, and ambulance services worked together to ensure a safe resolution. The incident attracted onlookers as authorities closed nearby streets and engaged with the individual on the tower.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A man caused a stir on Saturday by climbing up Big Ben's iconic tower in London, carrying a Palestinian flag. This prompted an urgent response from emergency services.
Photos captured the man standing barefoot on a ledge several meters up Elizabeth Tower, which houses Big Ben itself. Authorities quickly closed a nearby street, and emergency vehicles converged on the scene.
The Metropolitan Police, firefighters, and ambulance services worked tirelessly to defuse the situation, utilizing a fire brigade ladder platform to engage the man. Crowds gathered behind police cordons, witnessing the unfolding drama. Additional details remain sparse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Impeachment Tension: South Korean Police Build Case Against Yoon Suk Yeol
Railways Enhance Crowd Management for Maha Kumbh Pilgrims
Mumbai Police Foil Threat Against Deputy CM: Suspects Apprehended
Tragedy at Jallikattu: Bull Tamer Killed in Fatal Incident
SC recalls order passed in UP MLA Abbas Ansari case, asks police to specify if any probe is pending under gangster Act.