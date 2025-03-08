Dramatic Stand: Man Scales Big Ben with Palestinian Flag

A man caused a stir on Saturday by climbing up Big Ben's iconic tower in London, carrying a Palestinian flag. This prompted an urgent response from emergency services.

Photos captured the man standing barefoot on a ledge several meters up Elizabeth Tower, which houses Big Ben itself. Authorities quickly closed a nearby street, and emergency vehicles converged on the scene.

The Metropolitan Police, firefighters, and ambulance services worked tirelessly to defuse the situation, utilizing a fire brigade ladder platform to engage the man. Crowds gathered behind police cordons, witnessing the unfolding drama. Additional details remain sparse.

