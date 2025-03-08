Left Menu

Dramatic Stand: Man Scales Big Ben with Palestinian Flag

A man scaled the famous Big Ben tower in London, carrying a Palestinian flag, prompting a significant emergency response. Police, firefighters, and ambulance services worked together to ensure a safe resolution. The incident attracted onlookers as authorities closed nearby streets and engaged with the individual on the tower.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-03-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 16:30 IST
Dramatic Stand: Man Scales Big Ben with Palestinian Flag
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A man caused a stir on Saturday by climbing up Big Ben's iconic tower in London, carrying a Palestinian flag. This prompted an urgent response from emergency services.

Photos captured the man standing barefoot on a ledge several meters up Elizabeth Tower, which houses Big Ben itself. Authorities quickly closed a nearby street, and emergency vehicles converged on the scene.

The Metropolitan Police, firefighters, and ambulance services worked tirelessly to defuse the situation, utilizing a fire brigade ladder platform to engage the man. Crowds gathered behind police cordons, witnessing the unfolding drama. Additional details remain sparse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025