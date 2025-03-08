Left Menu

Legacy of Purpose: How Hansa Mehta's Vision Continues to Inspire

Chandrika Tandon paid tribute to Hansa Mehta, the Indian reformer, during the Dr. Hansa Mehta Memorial Lecture at the UN. Tandon highlighted Mehta's lessons of 'power and purpose,' acknowledging her contributions to women's rights and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, urging continued action on her ideals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 08-03-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 17:14 IST
Legacy of Purpose: How Hansa Mehta's Vision Continues to Inspire
Hansa Mehta

At the United Nations, Grammy award-winning musician Chandrika Tandon honored Hansa Mehta, the trailblazing Indian reformer, highlighting her profound teachings on 'power and purpose' during the Dr. Hansa Mehta Memorial Lecture. Tandon emphasized that Mehta's lessons remain a guiding force for nations and individuals in the quest for equality and human rights.

Speaking to an audience of diplomats and members of the Indian-American community, Tandon explained how Mehta's foresight and commitment shaped women's education and played a pivotal role in drafting a more inclusive language in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Mehta's legacy continues to inspire future generations to strive for a better world.

Tandon reflected on personal challenges and triumphs from her journey from Chennai to Wall Street, fueled by ambitions that exceeded traditional expectations. Her speech underscored the importance of realizing one's power and purpose—a lesson she draws from Mehta—and conveyed a call to action to uphold these values in shaping the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025