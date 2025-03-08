Legacy of Purpose: How Hansa Mehta's Vision Continues to Inspire

At the United Nations, Grammy award-winning musician Chandrika Tandon honored Hansa Mehta, the trailblazing Indian reformer, highlighting her profound teachings on 'power and purpose' during the Dr. Hansa Mehta Memorial Lecture. Tandon emphasized that Mehta's lessons remain a guiding force for nations and individuals in the quest for equality and human rights.

Speaking to an audience of diplomats and members of the Indian-American community, Tandon explained how Mehta's foresight and commitment shaped women's education and played a pivotal role in drafting a more inclusive language in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Mehta's legacy continues to inspire future generations to strive for a better world.

Tandon reflected on personal challenges and triumphs from her journey from Chennai to Wall Street, fueled by ambitions that exceeded traditional expectations. Her speech underscored the importance of realizing one's power and purpose—a lesson she draws from Mehta—and conveyed a call to action to uphold these values in shaping the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)