Vedanta's Bold Move: Paving the Way for Women in Mining by 2030

Vedanta aims for 30% women representation by 2030, leading with 28% in decision-making roles. The company bridges talent gaps by hiring qualified women and implements policies like flexible hours and mentorships. Hindustan Zinc's 'Women of Zinc' campaign highlights opportunities in mining and metals sectors.

Updated: 08-03-2025 17:44 IST
Vedanta, a major player in the metals and mining sector, has announced its commitment to achieving a 30% female representation by the year 2030. Currently, the company boasts 28% of women in decision-making roles, the highest in the industry nationwide.

In a significant stride towards gender inclusion, Vedanta is actively filling the talent void by recruiting skilled women. Aligned with its sustainability agenda, the company has executed forward-thinking policies aimed at employee development, offering rich job content, targeted hiring practices, and robust mentorship programs.

Highlighting these efforts, Vedanta's affiliate, Hindustan Zinc, unveiled the 'Women of Zinc' campaign on International Women's Day 2025. This initiative seeks to inspire women by presenting thrilling career paths within the metals, mining, and manufacturing arenas.

