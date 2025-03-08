Kashmir Tourism: Rising Stars and Strategic Developments

In the last four years, Kashmir has welcomed 13% of tourists visiting the Union Territory, with the majority favoring the Jammu region, according to the Economic Survey 2024-25 presented in the Legislative Assembly.

The survey reveals that out of nearly 75 million tourists, over 64 million visited Jammu, drawn by revered sites such as the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. Meanwhile, Kashmir's allure is on the rise, with higher foreign visitor counts and significant events drawing global attention.

Government initiatives and promotional campaigns have boosted these numbers, with plans including new destinations and improved infrastructure. The sector promises substantial economic benefits through increased employment and business opportunities.

