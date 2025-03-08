Left Menu

Kashmir Tourism: Rising Stars and Strategic Developments

Kashmir attracts 13% of tourists to the Union Territory, with most visiting Jammu. In the last four years, foreign tourist numbers grew significantly. Government promotional efforts have heightened visibility, with plans to enhance tourist experiences. New destinations and development projects are underway, aiming to boost the tourism sector's impact on the local economy.

In the last four years, Kashmir has welcomed 13% of tourists visiting the Union Territory, with the majority favoring the Jammu region, according to the Economic Survey 2024-25 presented in the Legislative Assembly.

The survey reveals that out of nearly 75 million tourists, over 64 million visited Jammu, drawn by revered sites such as the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. Meanwhile, Kashmir's allure is on the rise, with higher foreign visitor counts and significant events drawing global attention.

Government initiatives and promotional campaigns have boosted these numbers, with plans including new destinations and improved infrastructure. The sector promises substantial economic benefits through increased employment and business opportunities.

