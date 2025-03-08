Drama in the Spotlight: Entertainment News Highlights

The world of entertainment continues to make headlines with significant developments. Notably, the acclaimed musical 'Hamilton' has canceled its scheduled run at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts as a response to President Donald Trump's significant restructuring of the center's leadership.

In a separate development, a close friend of former One Direction member Liam Payne has attributed the singer's tragic death to drugs. The friend, Rogelio 'Roger' Nores, discussed Payne's untimely passing, which occurred after a fall from a Buenos Aires hotel balcony.

Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves celebrates his passion for motorcycles in the new docuseries 'Visionaries,' showcasing creative collaborations in bike design. In other news, the entertainment world mourns the loss of Gene Hackman, who succumbed to heart disease shortly after his wife's passing due to a rare virus.

(With inputs from agencies.)