South African Radio Stations Honored for Indian Heritage Promotion

Four South African radio stations focused on the Indian community received the Special Recognition Award for promoting Indian culture. The award, presented during the Indian Film Festival South Africa, highlights their contribution to cultural heritage and unity. The event was hosted by the High Commission of India and Zee Entertainment Africa.

In a significant cultural homage, four radio stations with a focus on the Indian community in South Africa were awarded the 'Special Recognition Award'. This was in recognition of their commitment to promoting Indian culture and heritage through their extensive and impactful work.

Notable among the honored stations is Southside FM, catering specifically to the South Indian community; Eastwave FM, which claims the title of the first Indian community radio station; Hindvani, managed by the Hindi Shiksha Sangh of South Africa; and Lotus FM, a well-known South African national broadcaster. These awards were presented on the inaugural day of the Indian Film Festival South Africa 25.

The event was organized in collaboration with the High Commission of India and Zee Entertainment Africa, emphasizing the role of radio stations not just in preserving cultural legacies but also in fostering local and global unity. This recognition reflects the broader community's appreciation of using radio as a dynamic medium for storytelling and cultural exchange, as echoed in the sentiments of award recipients.

