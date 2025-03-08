Left Menu

Araku Coffee's Journey To Becoming a Global Brand

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu aims to elevate Araku Coffee, grown by tribal farmers, to a global brand level, similar to Starbucks. Plans include opening 100 pilot outlets and expanding into rural areas. Collaborations with various organizations are set to create jobs and empower women economically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 08-03-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 20:14 IST
Araku Coffee's Journey To Becoming a Global Brand
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to elevate Andhra Pradesh's Araku Coffee to international prominence, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu envisions it competing with global giants like Starbucks. The coffee, cultivated by tribal farmers, has already garnered international recognition.

During the International Women's Day event, Naidu announced an ambitious plan to establish 100 pilot outlets, paving the way for Araku Coffee to emerge as a global brand. Highlighting partnerships aimed at bolstering this initiative, Naidu urged women to spearhead the expansion throughout villages and towns.

The agreements include collaborations with 24 organizations intended to create numerous job opportunities. Furthermore, initiatives like distributing sewing machines, offering substantial bank loans, and promoting women entrepreneurship in agriculture and other sectors were unveiled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025