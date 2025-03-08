Araku Coffee's Journey To Becoming a Global Brand
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu aims to elevate Araku Coffee, grown by tribal farmers, to a global brand level, similar to Starbucks. Plans include opening 100 pilot outlets and expanding into rural areas. Collaborations with various organizations are set to create jobs and empower women economically.
In a bid to elevate Andhra Pradesh's Araku Coffee to international prominence, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu envisions it competing with global giants like Starbucks. The coffee, cultivated by tribal farmers, has already garnered international recognition.
During the International Women's Day event, Naidu announced an ambitious plan to establish 100 pilot outlets, paving the way for Araku Coffee to emerge as a global brand. Highlighting partnerships aimed at bolstering this initiative, Naidu urged women to spearhead the expansion throughout villages and towns.
The agreements include collaborations with 24 organizations intended to create numerous job opportunities. Furthermore, initiatives like distributing sewing machines, offering substantial bank loans, and promoting women entrepreneurship in agriculture and other sectors were unveiled.
