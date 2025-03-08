Empowering Tribals: Jharkhand's Multi-Dimensional Approach

Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren has reiterated his administration's dedication to tribal empowerment, outlining a strategy that emphasizes economic development, social security, healthcare, and education.

Speaking at the Baha festival in Jamshedpur, Soren called for unity among the tribal communities, highlighting their importance as the "true guardians of nature."

Additionally, Soren honored Pandit Raghunath Murmu, known for creating the Ol-Chiki script, as state officials and party members like State Minister Ramdas Soren were in attendance.

