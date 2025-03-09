Vandalism Strikes Again: California's BAPS Hindu Temple Targeted

In a troubling recurrence, the BAPS Hindu temple in Chino Hills, California, has been vandalized, according to the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS).

The organization and the local Hindu community have spoken out against the incident, emphasizing their resolve to prevent hate from taking root.

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) highlighted past similar events and urged a full investigation, amid concerns over rising anti-Hindu sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)