Vandalism Strikes Again: California's BAPS Hindu Temple Targeted
The BAPS Hindu temple in Chino Hills, California, was vandalized, marking another such incident in the US. The attack drew condemnation from the Hindu community and advocacy groups, who called for a thorough investigation. The incident highlights ongoing concerns about anti-Hindu sentiment and vandalism of religious sites.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 09-03-2025 09:17 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 09:17 IST
In a troubling recurrence, the BAPS Hindu temple in Chino Hills, California, has been vandalized, according to the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS).
The organization and the local Hindu community have spoken out against the incident, emphasizing their resolve to prevent hate from taking root.
The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) highlighted past similar events and urged a full investigation, amid concerns over rising anti-Hindu sentiment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement