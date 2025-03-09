Left Menu

High Drama at Paris Fashion Week and Hollywood Heartbreaks

A roundup of entertainment news: Hermes unveiled a chic leather collection at Paris Fashion Week. Meanwhile, Liam Payne's death was attributed to drugs by a close friend, and actor Gene Hackman died shortly after his wife, both from severe health conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 10:26 IST
In an exhibition of high fashion flair, Hermes took to the dirt runway at Paris Fashion Week, debuting a fall-winter 2025 collection designed by Nadege Vanhee. Dark leather coats, dresses, and trousers stood out against the backdrop of the Garde Republicaine, invoking a comparison to the works of Richard Serra.

Tragedy struck the entertainment world with the death of former One Direction member Liam Payne. Speaking publicly, Rogelio "Roger" Nores, a close friend, placed blame solely on drugs, clearer after charges related to the death were recently dropped against him. Payne's untimely fall from a Buenos Aires hotel was described as a misfortune.

In an additional somber note, the entertainment industry mourns the loss of Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, who passed away in conjunction with heart disease and complications of Alzheimer's. His wife, Betsy Arakawa, had succumbed to a rare virus days prior. Both were found in their Santa Fe residence alongside one of their dogs.

