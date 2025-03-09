High Drama at Paris Fashion Week and Hollywood Heartbreaks
A roundup of entertainment news: Hermes unveiled a chic leather collection at Paris Fashion Week. Meanwhile, Liam Payne's death was attributed to drugs by a close friend, and actor Gene Hackman died shortly after his wife, both from severe health conditions.
In an exhibition of high fashion flair, Hermes took to the dirt runway at Paris Fashion Week, debuting a fall-winter 2025 collection designed by Nadege Vanhee. Dark leather coats, dresses, and trousers stood out against the backdrop of the Garde Republicaine, invoking a comparison to the works of Richard Serra.
Tragedy struck the entertainment world with the death of former One Direction member Liam Payne. Speaking publicly, Rogelio "Roger" Nores, a close friend, placed blame solely on drugs, clearer after charges related to the death were recently dropped against him. Payne's untimely fall from a Buenos Aires hotel was described as a misfortune.
In an additional somber note, the entertainment industry mourns the loss of Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, who passed away in conjunction with heart disease and complications of Alzheimer's. His wife, Betsy Arakawa, had succumbed to a rare virus days prior. Both were found in their Santa Fe residence alongside one of their dogs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
