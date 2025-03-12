Scarlett Johansson Bids Farewell to Black Widow: 'Natasha is Dead'

Scarlett Johansson, the acclaimed Hollywood actress, is adamant that her Marvel Cinematic Universe character, Black Widow, is deceased although fans speculate about a possible return. Despite the twists of the MCU, Johansson confirmed Natasha Romanoff's fate is sealed after her sacrifice in 'Avengers: Endgame.'

Johansson also shared insights about her personal boundaries regarding social media presence while speaking about her upcoming film, 'Jurassic World Rebirth.' Despite requests to join Instagram to promote the movie, Johansson declined, emphasizing her dedication to authenticity and truth in her work.

'Jurassic World Rebirth,' which features stars like Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey alongside Johansson, is slated for a theatrical release on July 2. Universal Pictures is already building anticipation, but Johansson believes the film will succeed without her presence on social media platforms.

