Deliciae's Journey: Crafting Confections for Mumbai's Elite

Deliciae by Bunty Mahajan, a pioneering Mumbai-based patisserie, is celebrating two decades of creating exquisite cakes and desserts. Founded in 2004, Deliciae has become a household name among Mumbai's elite, known for its high-quality confections and personalized creations, serving luminaries including the Ambani family and Bollywood celebrities.

Initially a dessert café at Out of the Blue in Bandra, Deliciae's venture was initially funded by Bunty Mahajan's husband, Sunil, and has evolved into a family-run business prioritizing quality and innovation. The brand has expanded beyond Mumbai, clocking remarkable growth and employing technology and delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato for wider reach.

With signature desserts such as the Rich Chocolate Strawberry Cake and the Biscoff Cheesecake, Deliciae has set benchmarks in the dessert industry, winning multiple awards. The brand's strategic expansion plans and emphasis on maintaining quality have cemented its reputation, promising continued growth and success in catering to new markets.

