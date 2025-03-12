Left Menu

Deliciae's Journey: Crafting Confections for Mumbai's Elite

Deliciae by Bunty Mahajan is Mumbai's leading patisserie celebrating its 20-year legacy of crafting exceptional cakes and desserts. Renowned for serving high-profile clientele, Deliciae has experienced significant growth, expanding to multiple cities with a focus on quality and personalized creations. Led by Bunty Mahajan, the brand remains a household favorite renowned for its iconic offerings.

Updated: 12-03-2025 11:01 IST
Deliciae by Bunty Mahajan, a pioneering Mumbai-based patisserie, is celebrating two decades of creating exquisite cakes and desserts. Founded in 2004, Deliciae has become a household name among Mumbai's elite, known for its high-quality confections and personalized creations, serving luminaries including the Ambani family and Bollywood celebrities.

Initially a dessert café at Out of the Blue in Bandra, Deliciae's venture was initially funded by Bunty Mahajan's husband, Sunil, and has evolved into a family-run business prioritizing quality and innovation. The brand has expanded beyond Mumbai, clocking remarkable growth and employing technology and delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato for wider reach.

With signature desserts such as the Rich Chocolate Strawberry Cake and the Biscoff Cheesecake, Deliciae has set benchmarks in the dessert industry, winning multiple awards. The brand's strategic expansion plans and emphasis on maintaining quality have cemented its reputation, promising continued growth and success in catering to new markets.

