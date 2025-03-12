Vipra Mehta: The Next Bollywood Star?

Vipra Mehta, recently crowned as the LIVA Miss Diva Cosmo 2024, shares her ambition to follow Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's path into Bollywood if she ventures into the film industry.

The Udaipur native clinched the title at the pageant's grand finale last week, having previously appeared in Rajasthani films and television.

Mehta expressed admiration for Rai Bachchan's grace and poise, particularly her ability to communicate through her performances. Mehta, a former engineer, faced multiple rejections before succeeding and credits her parents' support for overcoming societal pressures. She now prepares to represent India at the Miss Cosmo 2025 pageant.

