Vipra Mehta: From Beauty Queen to Bollywood Dream

Vipra Mehta, the winner of LIVA Miss Diva Cosmo 2024, aspires to follow Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's footsteps in Bollywood. Originating from Udaipur, she's featured in regional films and is inspired by Suman Rao. Supported by her parents, she aims to represent India in Miss Cosmo 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-03-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 12:15 IST
Vipra Mehta, crowned the LIVA Miss Diva Cosmo 2024, has set her sights on achieving Bollywood stardom akin to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the former Miss World.

She expressed reverence for Rai's elegance and poise, hoping to emulate her success in the film industry.

Mehta, hailing from Udaipur, has an acting resume featuring seven Rajasthani films and two TV serials.

She also admires fellow Udaipuri Suman Rao, Femina Miss India 2019, for her inspirational journey.

Formerly an engineer, Mehta persisted through multiple attempts at beauty pageants, ultimately triumphing in her third Miss Diva contest.

She credits her parents for support amidst societal pressures and prepares to represent India in the Miss Cosmo 2025 in Vietnam.

