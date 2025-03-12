Left Menu

Gabriel Luna Joins 'The Terminal List' Season 2: A Thrilling New Chapter

Gabriel Luna is set to star alongside Chris Pratt in the second season of 'The Terminal List.' Luna takes on the role of Freddy Strain, a complex character, in this military thriller series based on Jack Carr’s novel 'True Believer.' Luna’s participation adds to a stellar ensemble.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 13:13 IST
Gabriel Luna Joins 'The Terminal List' Season 2: A Thrilling New Chapter
Gabriel Luna and Christ Pratt (Image Source: Instagram/@iamgabrielluna). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Gabriel Luna, well-known for his roles in 'Terminator: Dark Fate' and ABC-Marvel's 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,' joins the second season of Amazon Prime Video's 'The Terminal List.' The series, a military thriller, sees Chris Pratt returning as Navy SEAL James Reece. Luna will portray Freddy Strain, a character described as a former Navy SEAL turned CIA officer.

The drama, adapted from Jack Carr's bestseller 'True Believer,' follows Strain's belief in Reece's survival after the events of Season 1. This belief compels him to draw Reece out from hiding. Strain's dynamic—torn between elite military operations and familial dedication—promises to guide Reece's journey toward personal redemption.

In addition to his role in 'The Terminal List,' Luna is currently involved in Peacock's 'Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy' and HBO's 'The Last of Us' Season 2. As production kicks off in the coming weeks, fans eagerly anticipate Luna's impactful presence in the series. Meanwhile, the prequel 'The Terminal List: Dark Wolf,' starring Taylor Kitsch, is complete but awaiting a premiere date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025