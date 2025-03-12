Gabriel Luna Joins 'The Terminal List' Season 2: A Thrilling New Chapter

Gabriel Luna, well-known for his roles in 'Terminator: Dark Fate' and ABC-Marvel's 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,' joins the second season of Amazon Prime Video's 'The Terminal List.' The series, a military thriller, sees Chris Pratt returning as Navy SEAL James Reece. Luna will portray Freddy Strain, a character described as a former Navy SEAL turned CIA officer.

The drama, adapted from Jack Carr's bestseller 'True Believer,' follows Strain's belief in Reece's survival after the events of Season 1. This belief compels him to draw Reece out from hiding. Strain's dynamic—torn between elite military operations and familial dedication—promises to guide Reece's journey toward personal redemption.

In addition to his role in 'The Terminal List,' Luna is currently involved in Peacock's 'Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy' and HBO's 'The Last of Us' Season 2. As production kicks off in the coming weeks, fans eagerly anticipate Luna's impactful presence in the series. Meanwhile, the prequel 'The Terminal List: Dark Wolf,' starring Taylor Kitsch, is complete but awaiting a premiere date.

(With inputs from agencies.)