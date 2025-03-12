Metro… In Dino Set for July 2025 Release: Ensemble Cast Revealed

Filmmaker Anurag Basu's awaited movie, "Metro… In Dino," has a new release date set for July 4, 2025, according to a recent announcement by T-Series.

This anthology film, a sequel to Basu's 2007 hit "Life in a… Metro," features a distinguished ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and veteran actors like Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta.

Contrary to circulating rumors about its possible delay, the production team has affirmed the release timeline. The film's music score is composed by Pritam, known for his previous collaborations with Basu.

(With inputs from agencies.)