Metro… In Dino Set for July 2025 Release: Ensemble Cast Revealed

Anurag Basu's much-anticipated anthology film 'Metro… In Dino' is slated for a July 4, 2025, release. With a stellar ensemble cast, the film explores urban tales of love and destiny. Despite prior release speculations, the movie promises a captivating cinematic experience, with music by Pritam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Filmmaker Anurag Basu's awaited movie, "Metro… In Dino," has a new release date set for July 4, 2025, according to a recent announcement by T-Series.

This anthology film, a sequel to Basu's 2007 hit "Life in a… Metro," features a distinguished ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and veteran actors like Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta.

Contrary to circulating rumors about its possible delay, the production team has affirmed the release timeline. The film's music score is composed by Pritam, known for his previous collaborations with Basu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

