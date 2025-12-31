Stars Align and Depart: A Week in Entertainment

In the latest entertainment news, Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross have publicly confirmed their separation after nine years together, a move shared exclusively via a joint statement from Gibson's legal team.

British cultural icons, including actor Idris Elba and ice dancers Torvill and Dean, received recognition in King Charles's New Year honours list, joining a cohort of 1,157 distinguished individuals.

The Kennedy Center's New Year's Eve concert faced cancellation following its renaming to include the former U.S. President Trump, as artists, including the Cookers jazz ensemble, withdrew in protest.

On a brighter note, George and Amal Clooney, along with their children, have embraced their new French citizenship, intending for their family to live a more normal life in France.

Meanwhile, French cinematic legend Brigitte Bardot will be laid to rest by her beloved Saint-Tropez, with a ceremony honoring her legacy scheduled for early January.

(With inputs from agencies.)