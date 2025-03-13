Daniel Craig Courted for Netflix's Ambitious 'Chronicles of Narnia' Project

In a bold move, Netflix is reportedly eyeing Daniel Craig for a role in its ambitious adaptation of the 'Chronicles of Narnia'. Directed by the acclaimed Greta Gerwig, this upcoming film has fans buzzing with anticipation, as details on Craig's involvement remain under wraps.

Although the deal is still in its infancy, insiders from Deadline suggest Craig has received an offer. Greta Gerwig, known for her filmmaking prowess in 'Lady Bird' and 'Little Women', has been tasked with transforming C.S. Lewis' classic series into a feature film.

The project promises a refreshing take on the beloved fantasy saga, with production expected to kick off later this year. Joining Craig, singer Charli XCX is in talks to take on the iconic role of the 'White Witch'. Netflix plans to debut the film in an exclusive two-week IMAX run during Thanksgiving 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)