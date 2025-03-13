The Divine Gathering: Attukal Pongala Celebrations Unite Thousands

Thousands of women converged on the Attukal Bhagavathy temple in the state capital on Thursday, offering 'pongala' to the presiding deity. Despite scorching conditions, participants gathered from across the state and beyond, demonstrating unwavering dedication to this annual ritual.

Among them were ASHA workers, participating amidst ongoing protests for better compensation, alongside celebrities and political figures such as Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. The festival, known as the 'Women's Sabarimala,' marks the conclusion of a 10-day celebration and has seen rising attendance each year.

The event began with the chief priest lighting the Pandara Aduppu stove at 10:10 AM, igniting a city-wide ritual that embodies unity and resilience. Extensive measures ensured safety and comfort for attendees, emphasizing the festival's significance in cultural tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)