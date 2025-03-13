Alia Bhatt's Starry Birthday Bash Unveils Exciting Bollywood Updates

Bollywood icon Alia Bhatt is set to celebrate her 32nd birthday on March 15, and her pre-birthday bash was nothing short of spectacular. The celebration was made extra special by her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, who joined in the festivities and made the evening memorable.

Alia, looking stunning in a pastel kurta, was captured cutting her ornate birthday cake as Ranbir playfully smeared icing on her nose before sealing the moment with a kiss. The couple's affection-filled interactions charmed both onlookers and media, resulting in heartwarming images that quickly circulated among fans.

Beyond the celebrations, Ranbir Kapoor utilized the occasion to discuss his anticipated projects. Updates on 'Brahmastra: Part Two - Dev' were shared, confirming the long-anticipated sequel's progression under director Ayan Mukerji. He also expressed enthusiasm for 'Love & War', a film by acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, highlighting the promising line-up for Bollywood enthusiasts.

