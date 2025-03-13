Priests Defend Artisan Diversity at Historic Vrindavan Temple

In Vrindavan, the priests of the historical Banke Bihari temple have dismissed a demand to exclude Muslim artisans from crafting deity attires, asserting that religious discrimination contravenes temple traditions.

The demand arose from Dinesh Sharma of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Sangharsh Nyas, who argued for 'religious purity' in temple services. Sharma claimed that attires should not be created by those who consume meat or do not respect Hindu practices.

However, temple priest Gyanendra Kishore Goswami defended the temple's inclusive practices, citing historical precedents and the integral role of Muslim artisans. He emphasized practicality and historical examples from scriptures to counter the sectarian stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)