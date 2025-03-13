Left Menu

Priests Defend Artisan Diversity at Historic Vrindavan Temple

Priests at the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan have rejected a demand to cease using Muslim artisans for deity attires. The demand was made by a Hindu group advocating for 'religious purity'. The priests highlighted historical examples and the contributions of Muslim artisans to temple traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 13-03-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 15:16 IST
Priests Defend Artisan Diversity at Historic Vrindavan Temple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Vrindavan, the priests of the historical Banke Bihari temple have dismissed a demand to exclude Muslim artisans from crafting deity attires, asserting that religious discrimination contravenes temple traditions.

The demand arose from Dinesh Sharma of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Sangharsh Nyas, who argued for 'religious purity' in temple services. Sharma claimed that attires should not be created by those who consume meat or do not respect Hindu practices.

However, temple priest Gyanendra Kishore Goswami defended the temple's inclusive practices, citing historical precedents and the integral role of Muslim artisans. He emphasized practicality and historical examples from scriptures to counter the sectarian stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

Why SMEs struggle with AI adoption – and how they can overcome it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025