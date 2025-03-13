Left Menu

Fire Ignites Again at Gurugram's Kingdom of Dreams

A fire erupted at Gurugram's Kingdom of Dreams on Thursday. The blaze, quickly controlled by ten fire tenders, caused no injuries. This marks the second fire in two years at the closed entertainment complex, previously sealed by HUDA for outstanding dues. The fire's cause remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 13-03-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 15:50 IST
Fire Ignites Again at Gurugram's Kingdom of Dreams
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant blaze erupted early Thursday at the Kingdom of Dreams (KOD), a well-known cultural and entertainment hub in Gurugram, which had ceased operations nearly three years ago.

The fire was swiftly contained without injuries, according to fire officials, after ten fire tenders were deployed following a call from security personnel at approximately 6:45 a.m.

This incident is the second fire at the site within two years. Though the cause is yet to be determined, the complex remains closed due to unresolved financial issues with HUDA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

Why SMEs struggle with AI adoption – and how they can overcome it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025