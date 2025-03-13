Fire Ignites Again at Gurugram's Kingdom of Dreams
A fire erupted at Gurugram's Kingdom of Dreams on Thursday. The blaze, quickly controlled by ten fire tenders, caused no injuries. This marks the second fire in two years at the closed entertainment complex, previously sealed by HUDA for outstanding dues. The fire's cause remains unknown.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 13-03-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 15:50 IST
- Country:
- India
A significant blaze erupted early Thursday at the Kingdom of Dreams (KOD), a well-known cultural and entertainment hub in Gurugram, which had ceased operations nearly three years ago.
The fire was swiftly contained without injuries, according to fire officials, after ten fire tenders were deployed following a call from security personnel at approximately 6:45 a.m.
This incident is the second fire at the site within two years. Though the cause is yet to be determined, the complex remains closed due to unresolved financial issues with HUDA.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Entertainment Buzz: AMC Soars, Berlin's Gritty ER, and SAG Awards Drama
Entertainment Buzz: Streaming Giants, Oscars, and Hollywood Drama Unveiled
Oscars, Fraud, and Global Film Battle: A Star-Studded Week in Entertainment
Entertainment Industry Buzz: From Streaming Milestones to Oscar Highlights
Entertainment Buzz: From Oscars Glitz to Streaming Shifts