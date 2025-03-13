Fire Ignites Again at Gurugram's Kingdom of Dreams

A significant blaze erupted early Thursday at the Kingdom of Dreams (KOD), a well-known cultural and entertainment hub in Gurugram, which had ceased operations nearly three years ago.

The fire was swiftly contained without injuries, according to fire officials, after ten fire tenders were deployed following a call from security personnel at approximately 6:45 a.m.

This incident is the second fire at the site within two years. Though the cause is yet to be determined, the complex remains closed due to unresolved financial issues with HUDA.

(With inputs from agencies.)