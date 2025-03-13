Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Peaceful Holi Festivities Amid Heightened Security

As Holi coincides with Friday namaz, Uttar Pradesh enhances security measures to ensure peaceful celebrations. Authorities plan increased patrolling, surveillance, and public safety enforcement. Controversial remarks from politicians prompted mosque administrations to adjust prayer times, maintaining peace and respect during festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-03-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 17:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh is preparing for the Holi festival with heightened security as it coincides with Friday namaz on March 14. The move comes after controversial statements from some politicians and a police officer. Police have crafted a comprehensive security plan with increased patrols and surveillance drones to ensure peace.

Director General of Police Prashant Kumar emphasized that statewide measures, including peace committees and vigilance on social media, aim to prevent unrest. Mosque administrations have decided to cover mosques to prevent color staining, while police will monitor social platforms for provocative content.

Some political figures' remarks have led to adjustments in Friday namaz timings across mosques, reflecting efforts to maintain peace during the dual observance. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath endorsed the timing changes, urging mutual respect and mindfulness in celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

