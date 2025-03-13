Left Menu

Shiv Sena's Showdown with BJP over Festival Restrictions

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, challenging the restrictions imposed on regional festivals like Holi and the use of Plaster of Paris (PoP) for Ganesh idols. The controversy has spotlighted tensions over cultural traditions and environmental policies.

Aaditya Thackeray, a prominent Party leader, criticized the removal of loudspeakers from Mumbai's Worli Koliwada in the name of reducing noise pollution. This move, he argued, hampers the Dhulivandan festivities, a key aspect of Holi celebrations in the state. He accused the BJP of attempting to erase Marathi cultural identities.

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut vociferously defended the right to celebrate Hindu festivals freely, spotlighting the inconsistency with allowing mass gatherings such as the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj. His remarks bring to light underlying disputes over Hindutva and environmental accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

