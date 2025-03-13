Left Menu

Gadchiroli: Maharashtra's Emerging Steel City

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis met PM Modi to seek assistance for developing Gadchiroli as a mining hub. Fadnavis highlighted its potential as a steel city, urging for central support. He also expressed gratitude for the upcoming World Audio Visual Summit in Mumbai and the establishment of the Indian Institute of Creative Technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:09 IST
On Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the potential of Gadchiroli as a mining hub. Fadnavis emphasized the region's emergence as a steel city, underlined by the state government's initiatives.

He appealed to Prime Minister Modi for central assistance to further develop Gadchiroli, indicating the importance of boosting industrial growth in the area. This development aligns with the state's broader economic goals and its focus on enhancing resource extraction and processing.

In addition, Fadnavis extended his appreciation to Modi for choosing Mumbai as the host city for the inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, and for the establishment of the Indian Institute of Creative Technology, positioning Mumbai as a central hub for creative and technological innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

