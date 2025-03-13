Gadchiroli: Maharashtra's Emerging Steel City

On Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the potential of Gadchiroli as a mining hub. Fadnavis emphasized the region's emergence as a steel city, underlined by the state government's initiatives.

He appealed to Prime Minister Modi for central assistance to further develop Gadchiroli, indicating the importance of boosting industrial growth in the area. This development aligns with the state's broader economic goals and its focus on enhancing resource extraction and processing.

In addition, Fadnavis extended his appreciation to Modi for choosing Mumbai as the host city for the inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, and for the establishment of the Indian Institute of Creative Technology, positioning Mumbai as a central hub for creative and technological innovation.

