Balancing Tradition and Progress: Arunachal's Path to Cultural and Economic Development
At the 48th Nyokum Yullo celebration, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein emphasized cultural preservation alongside development in border areas. He outlined government initiatives to enhance infrastructure and agriculture, aiming to reduce migration and empower local communities while maintaining the region's cultural heritage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 26-02-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:40 IST
- India
At the 48th Nyokum Yullo festival in Tali, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein highlighted the importance of combining cultural preservation with development initiatives in Arunachal Pradesh's border areas.
He emphasized that enhancing infrastructure and agriculture could encourage reverse migration, allowing locals to thrive economically in their native villages.
Despite rapid modernization, Mein praised the Nyishi community for safeguarding its traditions and stressed that Arunachal Pradesh's future hinges on protecting cultural identity while embracing progress.
