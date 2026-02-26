Balancing Tradition and Progress: Arunachal's Path to Cultural and Economic Development

At the 48th Nyokum Yullo festival in Tali, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein highlighted the importance of combining cultural preservation with development initiatives in Arunachal Pradesh's border areas.

He emphasized that enhancing infrastructure and agriculture could encourage reverse migration, allowing locals to thrive economically in their native villages.

Despite rapid modernization, Mein praised the Nyishi community for safeguarding its traditions and stressed that Arunachal Pradesh's future hinges on protecting cultural identity while embracing progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)