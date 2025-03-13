Left Menu

Pongala Festival: A Divine Gathering Under Scorching Sun

Thousands of women participated in the Pongala festival at Attukal Bhagavathy temple, Kerala, braving the heat to offer their ritualistic offerings. Authorities ensured safety, cleanliness, and smooth transit for attendees, marking the event as a cultural highlight. Extensive planning facilitated a seamless experience for pilgrims and locals alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:11 IST
In a remarkable display of devotion, thousands of women from Kerala and beyond gathered at the Attukal Bhagavathy temple for the annual Pongala festival. Braving the sweltering heat, they offered ritualistic dishes, symbolizing women's devotion in what is hailed as the 'Women's Sabarimala'. Extensive arrangements ensured a smooth event.

The festival, lauded for its scale, saw a well-orchestrated effort from local authorities who facilitated crowd management, cleanliness, and seamless transit. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan praised the efforts to maintain order and hygiene amidst the influx of devotees, with sanitation workers swiftly restoring the city's appearance post-celebration.

Notable attendees included celebrities and political figures, reflecting the festival's cultural significance. Historical accounts link the event to the Tamil epic 'Silappadhikaram', reinforcing its rich heritage. The spectacle concluded with the ceremonial sprinkling of holy water, marking the end of yet another successful annual gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

