Kim and Khloe Kardashian's Indian Wedding Adventure: A Blend of Opulence and Philanthropy

Kim and Khloe Kardashian recently reminisced about their trip to India for Anant Ambani's and Radhika Merchant's wedding, highlighting the family's charitable efforts alongside the opulent celebration. The event included significant personalities and religious figures, showcasing a magnificent blend of grandeur and generous philanthropy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 23:04 IST
Kim Kardashian with Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant (image source: instagram/kimkardashian). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The latest episode of The Kardashians featured an intriguing discussion between Kim and Khloe Kardashian about their memorable visit to India. They traveled to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which took place last year.

In a video featured on The Kardashians Hulu's YouTube channel, Kim shed light on the unique experience, saying, "I want to point out how much that family does for their people leading up to the wedding. They would do a different good deed every day. One day, they paid for 5,000 people's groceries for a year. Another day, they paid for 2,500 people's weddings. Their wedding is really opulent, but they are also giving back in a really great way."

The wedding, held on July 12 in Mumbai according to Hindu rituals, was a lavish event witnessed by the Kardashian sisters. It was followed by a 'Shubh Aashirvaad' ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and notable religious leaders. A grand reception on July 14 included global figures like John Cena, Boris Johnson, and Tony Blair, enjoying the festivities orchestrated by Anant and Radhika. (ANI)

