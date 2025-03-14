Marianne Faithfull's Final Melodies: A Legacy in Song

Four new songs by the late Marianne Faithfull, renowned English singer and a prominent figure of the 1960s, are set to release this summer, as disclosed by her son on Friday.

Despite a challenging life marked by homelessness and addiction, Faithfull, who was also known for her relationship with Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones, crafted a formidable legacy in music and film.

Her final recordings, stemming from inspirations of her early albums, embody her artistic journey and are celebrated in an EP titled 'Burning Moonlight,' which will debut in June.

(With inputs from agencies.)