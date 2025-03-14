Cinevesture 2025: Nurturing Independent Filmmakers with New Market Segments

The Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) is set to enhance opportunities for budding filmmakers with the launch of three innovative market segments. Scheduled from March 20-23 at Grand Hyatt, Chandigarh, this year's festival promises a boost to independent cinema.

The newly added segments—ProofPoint, In The Works Lab, and CinévSpotlight—will cater to emerging filmmakers. ProofPoint focuses on transforming short films into full-fledged features, presenting 17 diverse short films curated by Leena Khobragade.

Furthermore, In The Works Lab offers mentorship from renowned industry professionals for projects at the rough-cut stage, while CinévSpotlight will highlight long-format content over 71 minutes. The event also announces an exciting partnership with the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles.

