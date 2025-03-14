Cinevesture 2025: Nurturing Independent Filmmakers with New Market Segments
The second Cinevesture International Film Festival introduces new market segments: ProofPoint, In The Works Lab, and CinévSpotlight. These initiatives support emerging filmmakers and independent cinema by providing platforms for short films, mentorship opportunities, and showcasing long-format content. The event is set for March 20-23 at Grand Hyatt, Chandigarh.
The Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) is set to enhance opportunities for budding filmmakers with the launch of three innovative market segments. Scheduled from March 20-23 at Grand Hyatt, Chandigarh, this year's festival promises a boost to independent cinema.
The newly added segments—ProofPoint, In The Works Lab, and CinévSpotlight—will cater to emerging filmmakers. ProofPoint focuses on transforming short films into full-fledged features, presenting 17 diverse short films curated by Leena Khobragade.
Furthermore, In The Works Lab offers mentorship from renowned industry professionals for projects at the rough-cut stage, while CinévSpotlight will highlight long-format content over 71 minutes. The event also announces an exciting partnership with the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles.
