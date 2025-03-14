Left Menu

Barry Jenkins to Direct Sci-Fi Thriller 'The Natural Order'

Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins is set to direct a new sci-fi thriller titled 'The Natural Order.' The film, starring Glen Powell, is based on an unpublished manuscript by Matthew Aldrich about the quest for eternal life. Universal has acquired the rights, with Jenkins and Aldrich developing the screenplay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-03-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 10:16 IST
Barry Jenkins to Direct Sci-Fi Thriller 'The Natural Order'
Film
  • Country:
  • United States

Barry Jenkins, known for his Oscar-winning film 'Moonlight,' is reportedly in talks to direct a new sci-fi thriller, 'The Natural Order.'

The film, featuring Glen Powell, is based on an unpublished manuscript by Matthew Aldrich, focusing on the pursuit of eternal life. Universal secured the rights to the project preemptively.

Aldrich, with Jenkins, is expected to adapt the screenplay. Jenkins' latest directorial work, 'Mufasa: The Lion King,' grossed over $700 million globally. Powell has recently seen success with roles in 'Anyone but You' and Netflix's 'Hit Man.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025