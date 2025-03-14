Barry Jenkins to Direct Sci-Fi Thriller 'The Natural Order'

Barry Jenkins, known for his Oscar-winning film 'Moonlight,' is reportedly in talks to direct a new sci-fi thriller, 'The Natural Order.'

The film, featuring Glen Powell, is based on an unpublished manuscript by Matthew Aldrich, focusing on the pursuit of eternal life. Universal secured the rights to the project preemptively.

Aldrich, with Jenkins, is expected to adapt the screenplay. Jenkins' latest directorial work, 'Mufasa: The Lion King,' grossed over $700 million globally. Powell has recently seen success with roles in 'Anyone but You' and Netflix's 'Hit Man.'

