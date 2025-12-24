Joyful Christmas Reunion as Abducted Schoolchildren Reunite with Families in Nigeria

Families in north-central Nigeria experienced a poignant reunion this Christmas as they were reunited with schoolchildren abducted in one of the largest mass kidnappings in the country's history. The emotional moment unfolded late Wednesday night when 130 children and teachers were brought back to Niger state's Papiri community after their release on Sunday.

All eyes were wet with tears of joy as parents hugged their children tightly, while others lifted them gleefully into the air. For many, including Yusuf Timothy, whose daughter Rejoice was among the freed, this Christmas was a true cause for celebration. 'We are so glad,' he said, 'and this Christmas will be different from the others.'

With school kidnappings driven by ransoms becoming a troubling security issue in Nigeria, authorities had initially reported 303 children and 12 teachers abducted. The number was later revised to 230, and all have now been freed. The terrifying ordeal involved children aged between 10 and 17, who were threatened with violence by the gunmen during the attack. Families, like that of Yusuf Timothy, had spent sleepless nights worrying for their children's safety, underscoring the profound relief this reunion brings.

