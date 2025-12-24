Uttar Pradesh Pushes for Law and Order: Bulldozers Against Encroachment
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath strongly condemned illegal encroachments on monuments, mythological sites, and government land. Addressing the state Assembly, he emphasized the importance of creating a safe environment as a priority for his government, promising strict action against offenders irrespective of their influence.
In a bold address to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared a zero-tolerance stance against illegal encroachments on cherished monuments and government land.
Adityanath underscored his government's unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order, ensuring that safety becomes the linchpin of governance.
Citing a reduction in crime and showcasing a resolve against corruption, he spotlighted revamped infrastructure projects as evidence of significant improvements under his administration.
