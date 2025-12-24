Uttar Pradesh Pushes for Law and Order: Bulldozers Against Encroachment

In a bold address to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared a zero-tolerance stance against illegal encroachments on cherished monuments and government land.

Adityanath underscored his government's unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order, ensuring that safety becomes the linchpin of governance.

Citing a reduction in crime and showcasing a resolve against corruption, he spotlighted revamped infrastructure projects as evidence of significant improvements under his administration.