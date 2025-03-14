Sanatan Festivals: A Unity of Traditions Shaping Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat

On the occasion of Holi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the unparalleled tradition of festivals in Sanatan Dharma while speaking in Gorakhpur. He declared that the diverse festivals propel India forward, signifying national unity in line with the 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat' vision.

Highlighting the role of Sanatan Dharma in maintaining a harmonious society, Adityanath criticized those who aim to divide India. He cited the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj as an example of Sanatan Dharma's ability to unify millions without discrimination, based on caste or region.

Adityanath urged followers to uphold the dignity and purity ('maryaada' and 'pavitrata') taught by Lord Ram. The recent Maha Kumbh, he claimed, showcased this discipline with no reported incidents, reflecting the strength derived from Sanatan traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)