Khichdi Mela Gears Up: A Spiritual and Cultural Extravaganza in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected preparations for the upcoming 'khichdi mela' at the Gorakhnath Temple, emphasizing the paramount importance of ensuring devotees' safety and comfort.

Expressing satisfaction with the timely checks, he called for continuous assessment and refinement of each department's responsibilities to ensure smooth operations.

The annual khichdi mela, beginning on Makar Sankranti and lasting over a month, serves as both a spiritual gathering and an opportunity to highlight Gorakhpur's development.