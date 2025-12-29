Khichdi Mela Gears Up: A Spiritual and Cultural Extravaganza in Gorakhpur
Uttar Pradesh's CM Yogi Adityanath reviewed Gorakhnath Temple's preparations for the annual khichdi mela on Makar Sankranti. He emphasized prioritizing devotee safety and comfort and highlighted the event's cultural significance. The mela showcases Gorakhpur's development and attracts pilgrims globally, necessitating top-notch facilities and arrangements.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected preparations for the upcoming 'khichdi mela' at the Gorakhnath Temple, emphasizing the paramount importance of ensuring devotees' safety and comfort.
Expressing satisfaction with the timely checks, he called for continuous assessment and refinement of each department's responsibilities to ensure smooth operations.
The annual khichdi mela, beginning on Makar Sankranti and lasting over a month, serves as both a spiritual gathering and an opportunity to highlight Gorakhpur's development.