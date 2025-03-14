Hulu's Prison Break Reboot Taps Star-Studded Cast

Emily Browning, Lukas Gage, and Drake Rodger have been cast as series regulars in Hulu's reboot of 'Prison Break', marking a fresh chapter in the popular franchise's history.

Variety reports that the new series will take place in the same universe as the original, promising new characters and narratives to engage audiences. Browning will play Cassidy Collins, an ex-soldier turned corrections officer at a notorious prison, Gage will portray Jackson, an emerging politician, and Rodger plays Tommy, a long-term inmate.

The reboot's creative team includes Elgin James as the screenwriter and executive producer, working alongside Dawn Olmstead and original creator Paul Scheuring. The original show followed Michael Scofield's efforts to free his brother from wrongful imprisonment over its compelling four-season run, with a revival in 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)