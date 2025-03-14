Left Menu

Reviving Heritage: Assam's Initiative to Preserve Vaishnav Sites

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveils plans to develop historical Vaishnav sites associated with Srimanta Sankardev. A regimented project worth millions will safeguard Assam's cultural legacy. Initiatives include infrastructural development at significant locations and the creation of a spiritual tourism hub reflecting Vaishnavism's ideals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 14-03-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 20:39 IST
In a determined effort to preserve Assam's rich cultural heritage, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a series of initiatives focusing on the redevelopment of historical sites linked to the revered Vaishnav saint, Srimanta Sankardev.

Sarma officiated the launch of an Rs 11.14-crore infrastructure project at various historical sites, including Sankardev Than and Patbaushi Satra, aimed at safeguarding the state's Vaishnav heritage. This includes a significant Rs 7.32 crore development at Chinpara Bhithi Than, where Sankardev spent a year of his life.

The state aspires to transform Batadrava Than into a cultural tourism hub by October, showcasing Assam's spiritual ethos. These projects highlight Sarma's commitment to fulfilling promises made since assuming office, reinforcing the state's cultural identity through infrastructural and tourist-centric developments.

