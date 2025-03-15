Left Menu

Cindrebay School of Design: Pioneering Excellence in Interior Education

Cindrebay School of Design celebrates its students' achievements as Bi Bi Zainab Ruheena and Spandana A secure top ranks in Bangalore University's BSc Interior Design & Decoration program. The institution's hands-on curriculum and industry engagement foster excellence in interior design education, marking Cindrebay as a leading design school.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 15-03-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 12:13 IST
Cindrebay School of Design: Pioneering Excellence in Interior Education
  • Country:
  • United States

Cindrebay School of Design has once again proven its prowess in design education. The institution proudly announced that students Bi Bi Zainab Ruheena and Spandana A achieved top ranks at Bangalore University in the BSc Interior Design & Decoration program. Ruheena earned the first rank, while Spandana secured the third, highlighting the academic strength of Cindrebay's offerings.

Known for its challenging curriculum and industry-focused approach, Cindrebay nurtures budding designers by imparting essential skills needed in today's competitive interior design landscape. The focus on practical learning aligned with global industry standards has positioned Cindrebay among India's top design schools.

Celebrating the success, Cindrebay's Director, Basant Nair, expressed pride in the students' accomplishments, attributing their success to the high-quality education and mentorship Cindrebay offers. This achievement reinforces the school's commitment to developing future design professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025