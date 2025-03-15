Cindrebay School of Design: Pioneering Excellence in Interior Education

Cindrebay School of Design has once again proven its prowess in design education. The institution proudly announced that students Bi Bi Zainab Ruheena and Spandana A achieved top ranks at Bangalore University in the BSc Interior Design & Decoration program. Ruheena earned the first rank, while Spandana secured the third, highlighting the academic strength of Cindrebay's offerings.

Known for its challenging curriculum and industry-focused approach, Cindrebay nurtures budding designers by imparting essential skills needed in today's competitive interior design landscape. The focus on practical learning aligned with global industry standards has positioned Cindrebay among India's top design schools.

Celebrating the success, Cindrebay's Director, Basant Nair, expressed pride in the students' accomplishments, attributing their success to the high-quality education and mentorship Cindrebay offers. This achievement reinforces the school's commitment to developing future design professionals.

