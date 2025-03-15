Sustainable Lifestyles: Balancing Rights and Affordability

In a passionate address, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi emphasized the critical need for sustainable lifestyle options that are not only accessible and affordable but also protect the fundamental rights and needs of consumers worldwide. Speaking via a recorded video at a World Consumer Rights Day webinar, Joshi outlined that sustainable lifestyles are key to combating the intertwined challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution.

Highlighting the government's proactive measures, Joshi detailed how they are strengthening consumer protection through eco-labeling and regulatory frameworks against misleading greenwashing claims. He further encouraged industries to adopt environmentally friendly practices, signaling a shift from mere consumer protection to actively promoting consumer interest and care.

Both Joshi and Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare reiterated the importance of accessible sustainability, aligning it with India's cultural ethos. They stressed that this transition should remain affordable, advocating for a 'circular economy' as part of Prime Minister Modi's Mission LiFE, thereby replacing the current 'use-and-dispose' model with one of mindful consumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)